UMaine organizations to host dodgeball tournament for a good cause

Those with a competitive spirit, get your throwing arms ready to help out a good cause.

The UMaine Business School Corps, UMaine Army R-O-T-C, and the UMaine Veterans Association are hosting a Pets for Vets benefit dodgeball tournament.

The tournament will feature teams of four and will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 on March 31st at the University of Maine's New Balance Field House.

Registration is $5 a person or $20 a team.

All proceeds will support Salute of Service, a local organization with a mission to help veterans through service dogs.

Nory Jones, a UMaine Professor says, "It has been shown, by actually many studies, that these therapy dogs do help prevent veteran suicides. So, this event supports Salute of Service, which then supports veterans, which then helps to stop suicide."

Even if you're not athletically inclined, you're invited to come out support the teams and grab some homemade goodies from the Wicked Good Bake Sale that's also taking place.

To register or donate, visit mbs.maine.edu/mbscorps.