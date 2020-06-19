UMaine opens up COVID-19 Stress Clinic

The University of Maine is offering people a place to turn to relieve stress-related to COVID-19.

The Psychological Services Center is opening up its COVID-19 Stress Clinic to new clients.

The center is staffed by clinician-psychologist teams.

When UMaine shifted to remote learning in mid-March, the center developed a telehealth program to continue helping clients.

All services are offered through zoom.

Melissa Jankowski, Doctoral Student, Clinical Psychology Program, said, “There is such a lack of access to services for mental health in Maine in general. Now because we have been forced to dive into this online format we are suddenly able to open up to a much broader portion of the population and that is very exciting.”

For more information or to become a client call the center at 581-2034.