UMaine offers new online course in food technology

This month not only ushered in a new year, but also a new online course at the University of Maine.

The school's Food and Agriculture program is now offering an online graduate program for food and brewing industry professionals.

The 12-credit program was designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, current professionals and those with a science or engineering background who want to work in the food industry.

Faculty members says the food and beverage industry faces complex demands.

Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Mary Ellen Camire says, "People always have to eat and today we are seeing, with a global food system, that there are more outbreaks of food-borne illness, people wanting new foods, wanting to have plant-based food, wanting to have local food. But, there's not enough people trained in food science and technology to address those concerns and meet the need in food companies. We have a variety of courses that are going to be available so people can take what they feel they need to really get ahead in the job market."

The Food Science program at U-Maine is one of only two in New England according to Professor Camire.

She says Maine residents receive a discount on courses and folks as far away as California are opting to take this online program.

For more information visit online.umaine.edu.