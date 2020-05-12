UMaine offering safety advice for community gardens

The University of Maine is offering up some guidance for those that use community gardens across the state..

They are hosting webinars titled, Community Gardening in a Time of Social Distancing.

Those involved say that as people prepare to work in these gardens - it's important that there is planning in place on who is using the garden..

When they use it - and what's being planted...

"Thinking about where we can minimize risk and that really starts with evaluating who is working in the gardens this season," said Pamela Hargest, a Horticulture Professional. "So, maybe someone could otherwise afford to purchase fresh produce from a local farm maybe they could take the season off. So we can reduce the amount of people that are going in and out of that community garden."

They are offering a webinar Tuesday night with advice.

Here is a link.

extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/pick-your-own-during-covid-19/

There will also be another next week.