UMaine offering safety advice for community gardens

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is offering up some guidance for those that use community gardens across the state..
They are hosting webinars titled, Community Gardening in a Time of Social Distancing.
Those involved say that as people prepare to work in these gardens - it's important that there is planning in place on who is using the garden..
When they use it - and what's being planted...
"Thinking about where we can minimize risk and that really starts with evaluating who is working in the gardens this season," said Pamela Hargest, a Horticulture Professional. "So, maybe someone could otherwise afford to purchase fresh produce from a local farm maybe they could take the season off. So we can reduce the amount of people that are going in and out of that community garden."
They are offering a webinar Tuesday night with advice.
Here is a link.
extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/pick-your-own-during-covid-19/
There will also be another next week.