UMaine nursing students will graduate two weeks early

38 undergraduate students in the University of Maine School of Nursing will graduate two weeks early.

This will make it possible for them to pursue their licensure sooner, and get into the workforce as early as possible.

The school says it’s a win-win for both the students and the healthcare industry, which can use all the help it can get right now.

A virtual pinning ceremony, that can be seen on The University of Maine School of Nursing Facebook page, will be held at 7 o'clock on April 25th.

“I’m just so very, very proud of our nursing students and the faculty who’ve come together to make this possible,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, UMaine President. “We’re going to make a real difference- right away, right now- with these students.”

School of Nursing’s Director Kelley Strout added, “They really want to provide support on the front lines. This is what we’ve educated them to do. And they’re excited. Some of them are nervous, but they’re also very excited to be able to help at this time.

33 of the 38 student nurses' plans to practice in Maine.

