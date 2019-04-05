UMaine nursing students collect children's pajamas for Bangor hospital

A group of senior nursing students at the University of Maine are collecting children's pajamas.

They've been collecting money and pajamas for the past month.

They got the idea while attending their pediatric clinical rotation at Eastern Maine Medical Center and learned the hospital at times has a limited supply of pajamas to give to kids.

So far they've raised $2,500, letting them buy about 500 pajamas.

"We really enjoyed working with the pediatric patients during our clinical and just seeing them not have jammies, and not seeing them be as comfortable as they are in their home environment, and being such a sick place that we really wanted to improve their outcomes at the hospital," said UMaine nursing student, Caroline Bush.

Donations are still coming in. We're told some of the pajamas will be donated to area shelters as well.

To donate please contact via email: caroline.bush@maine.edu.

For any questions regarding the project, please contact Dr. Kelley Strout: kelley.strout@maine.edu or call 207-581-2601.