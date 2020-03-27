UMaine men's basketball coach hits the right note

For anyone who might be feeling off-key these days, UMaine men's basketball coach Richard Barron wants to send you into the weekend on a high note.The Black Bears head coach recorded a video of himself playing guitar and singing the Toy Story theme song -- but there's a twist!

Barron changed some of the lyrics to say: "When the road looks rough ahead, and you're miles and miles from your nice, warm dorm bed, just remember what your old coach said: you got a friend in me."

If you're looking to pick up a new hobby during this time of social distancing, you could take a page from Coach Barron's book. He learned how to play the guitar a few years ago during a leave of absence from UMaine as he was recovering from surgery on his skull.