UMaine lowers tuition cost for MBA program participants from out-of-state

The University of Maine is lowering tuition for out-of-state students in their Master of Business Administration program.

Only 4% students in the program are from other states.

UMaine believes that will increase to up to 20-percent in the next two years.

Tuition will drop from just shy of 44-thousand dollars to just over 23-thousand.

The new rate makes the program competitively-priced with other universities in the region.

"At the same time we're doing some good things for our in-state students as well.” said UMaine president Dr. Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We've offered a new discounted rate, discounted by 12% to students that are part of organizations that are part of the Maine Chamber of Commerce. And therefore we'll be able to bring our students who are inside of Maine as well to this MBA program."

The changes follow a special board of trustees meeting.

