UMaine is asking students, staff and alumni to help preserve the story of this unprecedented time

The University of Maine is asking students, staff, and alumni to help preserve the story of this unprecedented time.

The COVID-19 Community Archive Project hopes to document the actions, thoughts, and reflections of the UMaine community living through the challenges of the pandemic.

Fogler Library at UMaine is looking for members of the UMaine community to document their experiences and send them to the Special Collections department.

This could include photographs, personal reflections, social media posts, even departmental emails or an updated syllabus.

“It’s history in our time, really,” said Matthew Revitt, UMaine Archivist. “This is the event that I think people are going to look back on in hundreds of years to see what happened and how people responded.”

If you’re a student, faculty member or Umaine alumni, email Matthew Revitt at matthew.revitt@maine.edu