UMaine hosts 'Pets4Vets' dodgeball tournament

UMaine students got together on campus Sunday to play some dodgeball, in an effort to raise money for service dogs for veterans.

The event in its 3rd year, featuring nearly 40 teams.

Veterans and their pups were on hand to see some of the action.

It's sponsored by Maine Business School Corps, UMaine R.O.T.C, and The UMaine Veterans association.

Proceeds support 'Salute of Service', a Searsport organization which provides and trains dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and injuries.

Organizers said it's both an important cause and learning experience.

"It's good for the cadets in my program who are going to be future leaders to do these kinds of things for veterans," said Lt. Col. Mike Davis of the UMaine R.O.T.C., adding that "the Maine Business School has always been very veteran friendly in trying to support local veterans."

The R.O.T.C. hoped to raise three thousand dollars