UMaine hosts Bangor Greendrinks event

Nearly 200 people came together to focus on local food and sustainability at U-Maine this evening.

For the first time ever, U-Maine dining hosted a Bangor Greendrinks event.

Bangor Greendrinks events focus on growing sustainable local businesses and provide people the opportunity to network.

All donations benefited the Greendrinks Green Grants program.

The hope was to show people how U Maine dining focuses on buying local foods.

Glenn Taylor, "We do a lot of initiatives ourselves. We believe in purchasing local, we composite, we give to food insecurity groups. We just feel that we are here to make a difference."

U-Maine hopes to hold more Bangor GreenDrinks events in the future.