UMaine hosts 21st Annual Engineering Job Fair

The University of Maine held their 21st Annual Engineering Job Fair Wednesday.

Roughly 170 companies and organizations participated in the event.

Over one thousand students flooded into the fair sporting their best professional attire, resumes and pitches.

From global to local many different types of organizations were represented, many of the employers U Maine alumni themselves.

Cris Anne Blackie of the UMaine Career Center says, "I think it's a real testament to the College of Engineering, to the University of Maine and to the quality of our graduates because they want to come back and they want to hire our students. It's awesome."

Rick Malinowski, UMaine Alumni and of Procter & Gamble says, "A lot of talent here in Orono. Happy to keep it in state. Happy to keep Maine kids in Maine. We want to do the right thing for them and it's good for them to come work for a Fortune 25 Company which there's not many of in the state of Maine."

According to U Maine staff there were 12 companies when the fair first started 21 years ago and it's continually grown year after year with this year's event their largest yet.