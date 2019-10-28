UMaine hosts 14th Annual Clinical Geriatrics Colloquium

Senior care is at the forefront at an annual conference at UMaine.

This year's Clinical Geriatrics Colloquium was focused on innovations in dementia care.

Experts in research, policy and care were there to share.

Organizers say this has been their biggest conference yet with about 200 people from health providers to care givers in attendance.

Lenard Kaye, of the UMaine Center on Aging says, "Maine is the oldest state in the nation based on median age and we are the most rural state in the nation. So, folks as they grow older in Maine have a high risk of being isolated and disconnected from services and support from the community. For someone with dementia that can be extremely disastrous."

This is the 14th year the colloquium has been held.