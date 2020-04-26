UMaine holds virtual business presentation

How is COVID-19 affecting businesses and how can they use AI and data to survive the new normal?

That was the topic of discussion in a special online presentation held by the University of Maine.

The presentation was a way for attendees to learn the best ways for businesses to recover in the aftermath of the pandemic, and what skills a new workforce may need going into the future.

They hope the presentation will give small businesses an edge going into an uncertain future.

"Data analyticals, artificial intelligence, are more like tools in the toolbox of bigger companies, such as Google or Facebook. But I really believe those skills and knowledge will be increasingly important for small to medium-sized businesses in the future."

Lu intends to do more zoom presentations in the future.