UMaine helping with shortage of N95 mask testing materials

The University of Maine is helping overcome an urgent shortage of key N95 Mask testing materials.

The UMaine system has manufactured more than 2,200 bottles of testing solutions needed for aerosol fit tests for N95 masks.

OSHA requires fit tests to make sure the masks provide protection for our frontline workers and first responders.

The Maine CDC asked for the help because of a national shortage of fit-testing kits and solutions.

The UMaine Process Development Center produced it.

That same facility has also produced 3,000 gallons of hospital grade sanitizer.

"It's remarkable that so many people work together so quickly. It's just a testament to their commitment” said Jake Ward, Vice President of Innovation and Economic Development for the University of Maine. “Because of our land-grant institution, our chemists, and everybody- we had everybody right there ready to go. Essentially, the same group that was there producing hand sanitizer for the last several weeks jumped right on top of this so we were able to do it as quickly as we could."

The Maine CDC is currently deploying the testing solutions to agencies around the state.

Maine National Guard started fit testing missions last month for healthcare workers and first responders.

So far, they've tested more than 700 people and will continue that mission as needed.