UMaine graduates nurses early to help with Coronavirus pandemic

A long standing tradition continued in a most untraditional manner.

Healthcare workers are at a premium now during the Coronavirus pandemic.

So the University of Maine School of Nursing graduated their 38 nursing students this weekend over Facebook live.

"A University of Maine nursing pin is a symbol of pride in the school and the profession. The pin symbolizes the transition from nursing student to graduate nurse," said the Interim Director for the School of Nursing Kelley Strout.

Their graduation was accelerated by two weeks to help meet the demand for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Their arrival is a welcomed sight for healthcare facilities.

Even Governor Mills had a message for these new nurses.

"You're joining a proud line of graduates who have used their skills to improve the health and well being of Maine people. And we couldn't need you more than we do today amidst this pandemic. I know this moment is bitter sweet, and like all Maine students you're missing the joy of an on campus graduation. While you're celebrating this milestone in a different way than you imagined I hope you will always remember how you rose to meet this challenge," said Mills.