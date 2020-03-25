UMaine classes resume by way of technology, room & board reimbursements being credited

UMaine students are back to class.

Not in person, of course.

Classes resumed today online.

More than 26,000 students are taking part in distance instruction, according to university officials.

About 300 students who had no other housing option are still in residence halls around the state.

Students who moved out when campuses limited access to buildings due to coronavirus concerns are being reimbursed for part of the fees they paid for room and board.

Those refunds are being posted to students' accounts at a prorated 46% credit adjustment based on 102 days of the full semester that a student would have been in a dorm.