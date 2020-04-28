UMaine breaks ground on new engineering education center

The University of Maine held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the new $78 million Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center Tuesday.

The University says the design center will give students hands-on education for all of its engineering program with state of the art laboratories.

Construction of the 105,000 square foot facility will begin in May, and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

“This is going to be the best space of its kind in the northeast," said Dana Humphrey, UMaine engineering Dean. "And because of that, it’s going to keep students in Maine, and it’s going to attract students from outside of Maine.”

The University stressed the new facility will be built with workers following appropriate COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.