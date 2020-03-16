UMaine board of trustees hold virtual meeting to discuss current situation

The University of Maine system Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting Monday focusing on the recent move to online classes for thousands of students.

System officials made that decision last week.

It's forced students at the seven campuses to leave their residence halls.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy addressed the board via audio conference to discuss the decision and how it is affecting students and faculty.

He says, "We were fearful of having large numbers of people living in close quarters. We also took into account that Maine is one of the oldest states in the nation as the average population age and we did not think it would be best for the people of Maine to have those young people returning to the campus. The faculty, students and staff have responded amazingly well. We are adjusting to the new environment and look forward to continuing our student education come the end of the student break."

The Chancellor mentioned that it would be challenging to offer some courses online but they are working with faculty and students to accommodate those needs as best they can.

The board also discussed how this pandemic is affecting their bottom line.

With students no longer living on campus and some courses being cut because they can't be conducted on online, the system will face an economic impact.

Investments are also declining due to global markets trending down.

Malloy says, "There will be financial losses as a result of the decisions made. We will account for that and make sure that we are in a position that should reimbursement be available or assistance typically available from the federal government that we will be ready to respond to those requests."

Ryan Low, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration says, "Excluding un-restricted investment income, the University governance and services are projecting an operating loss currently of 10.4 million or 5.5 million greater than was originally budgeted in FY20. This does not include any of the impact of the coronavirus."

According to Low, the university has lost $4.1 million in investment income.

They had actually budgeted a gain of $3.4 million.

Despite the hardships, the system staff say they remain positive their financial diligence and decision making will help the university move forward in a positive direction.