UMaine awarded large sum to support Franco-American projects

Franco-American projects at the University of Maine are getting a big boost.

The National Endowment for Humanities has awarded $60,000 to the university to create a first ever bilingual portal to Franco-American heritage records.

These records come from archives in the U.S. and Canada.

This portal or website would provide access to books, letters, scrapbooks, and more depicting all things Franco-American.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission also awarded $10,000 for a similar project titled "Where Were You."

That effort involved developing an online public history, genealogy, and map of Franco-American populations in the state.

UMaine's Franco-American Studies Program remains the only one of its kind in the U.S.