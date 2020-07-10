UMaine announces new resources for grad students and job seekers

If you are looking to make a career change or head to graduate school, the University of Maine has new resources for you.

Career services and the graduate school at UMaine have teamed up to create a workshop series of YouTube videos to help the local community.

From resume tips to networking during a pandemic, Youtube live videos aim to help viewers explore their options.

Jason Aylmer, Graduate Student Recruitment Specialist, said, "We have an unfortunately large number of displaced workers at this time and what could we do, what could we contribute, what could we bring to the community to assist with that?"

"We're hoping that these videos help people think about their values and where they're at in their life and where they want to go in terms of moving forward. Do they want to go back to school, do they want to try a certificate program, do they just want to think about how can I better network myself and gain some more skills to potentially change professions," Lisa Carter, Career Counselor, UMaine, said.

The series is open to everyone and you can find more information on the UMaine graduate school website. -umaine.edu/graduate

The next live workshop will be on Wednesday, July 15th at 2 pm.