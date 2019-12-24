UMaine alum recognized for his work to develop computers dies in California

A UMaine alum who was considered to be the "father of the personal computer" has died at his home in California.

After graduating from Cony High School, Charles "Chuck" Peddle attended UMaine's College of Engineering.

He later worked to develop a computer that would be affordable to the public.

He and his team created the 6502 microprocessor, which was integral to the development of the Commodore 64, and the Apple II.

He led the team that designed the world's first personal computer.

A memorial service is planned for early 2020 in Santa Cruz.

Chuck Peddle was 82.