UMaine Women's Basketball game cancelled per America East

Statement from America East:

"The America East Conference announced this afternoon that its women's and men’s championship games, scheduled to take place March 13 and 14, at Stony Brook University and the University of Vermont respectively, will not be played.

The decision was made in consultation with the conference's leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses."