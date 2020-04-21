UMaine System makes plans for return of students in the fall

The University of Maine System is making plans to welcome back students in the fall.

The system has formed a Fall 2020 Safe Return Planning Committee to develop plans and protocols to safely welcome students, employees and the public back to campus.

The goal is to have plans in place if the system gets the green light for face-to-face instruction by late August.

All schools in Maine are currently closed to in-classroom instruction because of the coronavirus.

