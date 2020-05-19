UMaine System investing 2.5 million in IT upgrades

The University of Maine System is giving some of its classroom a big technical makeover.

The system is expediting a little over $2.5 million in I-T upgrades.

We're told the upgrades this summer will maximize the number of learning spaces capable of supporting web conferencing and video lecture capturing.

The investment will cover 180 of the 236 classrooms across the campuses.

This new technology offers more options for face-to-face instruction on campus this fall and more opportunities to extend the classroom experience to students remotely.

Chancellor of UMaine System, Dannel Malloy says, "What we are attempting to do is build a system that in essence meets people where they are, their skill set, their address, their desired option to stay current in classwork. There are lots of reasons for that. We have students who have special conditions and they may not want to be in a classroom. We have faculty members who may not want to be in classroom. Even if everybody wanted to be in a classroom, not everyone is going to be able to do that. Some of our classrooms, with what I presume will be standards for social distancing, don't have the same capacity that they once did."

Malloy says that the UMaine system is struggling financially like many colleges and universities are at this time.

But he says this investment into the system's technology infrastructure is critical to serve students safely.