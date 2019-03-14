UMaine System Chancellor delivers final State of the University System address

A state of the University of Maine system address was delivered to lawmakers Thursday.

It was the fourth and final one for Chancellor James Page who is leaving that post this summer.

His speech Thursday focused on some things that the university has improved on during his time as Chancellor, such as the decrease in student debt, and the increase in early college enrollment.

He says going forward, education must be a priority in order to meet the growing demands of the workforce here in Maine.

"Maine needs a bold focused, comprehensive, bipartisan, and long term economic development plan with education opportunity at its core. That is why I strongly support Governor Mills' priority emphasis on developing just that plan," said UMaine Chancellor, James Page.

Page took office in the spring of 2012, becoming the first Maine native and university system alumnus to serve as Chancellor.