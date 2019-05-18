UMaine Baseball has his number retired



Joe Ferris had his UMaine baseball number 29 retired Saturday morning.

A ceremony was held before Saturday’s game.

He's the programs only player to be named College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

We caught up with Joe after the ceremony.

"I'm very proud to join the great players that came before me,” Ferris said “I knew them all. They were terrific players and to think of me in that same company is really a real privilege."

Ferris went 9-0 in 1964, and the Black Bears finished 3rd in the World Series.