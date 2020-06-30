$3.2 million awarded to UMaine to protect U.S. troops

More than $3.2 million dollars is coming to the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

The federal funds from the U.S. Army Natick Soldiers Systems Center (SSC) will be used to continue developing products to protect our nation's military.

The center helped to develop the Modular Ballistic Protection Systems (MBPS). The light weight, armored panels are used on Army tents.

UMaine is also working to develop inflatable arches, allowing troops to quickly set up a shelter.

The new, five-year contract will help the center expand its laboratory space and hire more full-time researchers as well as graduate and undergraduate students.

They'll work on the 3-D printing of shelters as well as develop new shelter materials.

"The ASCC's work with the Natick Soldier SSC has resulted in two Maine spinoff companies, Compotech and Advanced Infrastructure Technologies (AIT), both located in Brewer," says Dr. Habib J. Dagher, Director of the ASCC. "Compotech has been manufacturing ballistic panels and shelters developed at the ASCC. AIT has been manufacturing composite bridges that have been developed and patented by the ASCC. The ASCC has also been hiring new research engineers and technicians, including 15 new personnel and 60 students this year.”