State fire investigators say a University of Maine student started a fire at one of the dorms on campus by putting a battery pack in a microwave.

19-year-old David Szucs is charged with criminal mischief and reckless conduct.

Investigators say the fire started late Tuesday night in a common room at Knox Hall.

The fire destroyed the microwave and caused heavy smoke in the building.

We're told about 20 students there at the time.

No one was hurt.