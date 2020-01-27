UMS to seek unified accreditation for its campuses

ORONO, Maine (AP) University of Maine System trustees have voted to bring all of the campuses under a single unified institutional accreditation through the New England Commission on Higher Education.
The resolution, adopted Monday, directs the chancellor and university presidents to submit an application to to transition separate institutional accreditation to a unified accreditation covering all of its universities by June 30.
Under the proposal, the universities are committed to existing agreements, campus locations and faulty involvement.