UMPI receives their largest grant in school history

The University of Maine at Presque Isle received its largest grant ever Thursday.

UMPI announced it's one of 64 institutions nationwide to receive this grant worth $2.5 million.

That money from the United States Department of Education will be dispersed over the course of the next five years.

Debbie Roark, UMPI Exec. Dir., Advancement & External Affairs, said, "It will allow us to begin a couple new bachelor degrees in computer science and health administration, so we're really excited about the opportunities that the grant will present. In addition to those two new degrees, we'll be able to provide some additional funding to support a university coordinator for the university experience and then make sure we're also able to incorporate experiential learning opportunities for all of our students regardless of their majors."

The university is hoping with what this funding will do they will be able to attract more students to campus.