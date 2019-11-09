UMFK holds flag-raising ceremony for Veterans

The University of Maine Fort Kent held a special flag-raising ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Student's Veterans Association at UMFK invited veterans to Fort Kent.

Leroy Mckenzie, an American Legion Americanism Officer of District 17 says this holiday means so much to him.

"To me, Veterans Day is one of the greatest holidays,” says Leroy Mckenzie, American Legion District 17. “It's a day of the year that you pay attention to and you honor the flag and everybody that has served whether they're here with us today or whether they aren't here with us."

The American flag that was raised at UMFK flew at The Nation's Capital in October.

