UMF student accused of sex crime against another student

A University of Maine Farmington student is accused of a sex crime involving another student.

19-year-old Ashton Heald was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful sexual contact.

The Sun Journal reports he and the alleged victim knew each other.

The incident was reported to campus police and police say the other person was examined at a local hospital.

Heald is out of jail on $250 bail.

The newspaper reports he's not allowed to go on to U-M-F property as part of his bail conditions.

