University of Maine System to consider tuition increase as part of new budget

This week the University of Maine System Board of Trustees will consider a nearly $560 million dollar that could mean a tuition hike for students.

The Morning Sentinel reports the current budget proposal includes a nearly $6 million, unresolved budget gap.

Within the proposed budget is an average 2-and-a-half percent tuition increase for in-state students.

Officials say the projections could change as the system works to navigate uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newspaper reports a finance committee will review the budget Wednesday.

It's expected to vote on a recommendation and then send it to the full board, which meets Friday.

The current proposal is a 1% decrease over last year's budget and a 3% decrease from the $578 million budget proposed before the pandemic.