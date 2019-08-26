UCP of Maine to host ethics training in September.

On Friday, September 27, 2019 from 8:00 am to noon, UCP of Maine will be hosting Navigating Ethical Issues in Family Therapy, an ethics training run by Jeri W Stevens PHD, LCPC, CCS, owner of Chandler Bay Resources. The training will be at Machias Savings Bank located at 581 Wilson Street in Brewer. Bonny Dodson, Director of Clinical Services for UCP of Maine recently shared "UCP of Maine is very excited to be hosting this training and to be able to open it up to partner agencies. Whether you are practicing in homebased or office based settings, family therapy is full of many rewards." Also included in this training will be a discussion of basic ethical considerations for providing telehealth services.

To register, please contact Kelly Feero at 941-2952 ext. 253 or at kelly.feero@ucpofmaine.org. Payment is $70.00 per person and can be made by cash, check, money order, or credit care. Space is limited so register early! Registration ends on September 22, 2019.