Two young Maine inventors meet with Gov. Mills

A couple of Maine's brightest young minds met with Governor Mills Tuesday.

Mason Kurnava, 10, from Eastport Elementary School and Morgan LaRochelle from Hermon Middle School represented Maine at the National Invention Convention.

Morgan invented a device to help kids like herself with Type 1 Diabetes.

"My invention is the Blood Glucose Test Strip Dispenser, and it is a small device that holds about 30 test strips, and it just dispenses out a test strip one at a time so you don't have to touch it and reduces contamination," said Morgan.

Mason invented a solar-powered way to keep your ice cream cold.

"The Freezer Breezer runs on solar power energy which makes some fans spin to cool and freeze the ice cream," said Mason. "And there's also a reusable freezer pack in the cooler to make sure it stays nice and frozen."

Mason is the first student from Eastport to go to the national competition.

Morgan tells us she's off to meet with Koch Industries next month to talk about the next steps on her invention.