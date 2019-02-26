BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Petal, a 2 year old short hair, tricolor female Guinea pig has bonded with Petunia, a one year old Guinea pig who fits the same description. The girls have to go home together.
They are now up for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society for a small fee.
Two-year old female Guinea Pig, Petal, takes the spotlight in our Pet of the Week
By News Desk |
Posted: Tue 8:31 AM, Feb 26, 2019
