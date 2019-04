The two women who were the subject of a search in the Katahdin area have been found safe by wardens.

Wardens say Aprylle Tapley-Pepper and Tammy Michaud hit a rock, disabling their vehicle.

They were found around 8:30 this morning off the Caucomgomoc Road.

The pair had been gone since Sunday afternoon when they told people they were going for a ride on the Golden Road.