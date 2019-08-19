Two-way traffic opens in downtown Augusta

Drivers were able to drive south on Water Street in Downtown Augusta Monday for the first time in 75 years.

Two-way traffic is officially open in the downtown area.

"It was a concerted effort between the city, local businesses, and the Downtown Alliance to try to change things up downtown, to maybe make it a little more accessible to people that are driving," said Augusta Police SSgt. Christian Behr, Bureau Chief of Information Services. "Instead of going around this circle sometimes trying to find things, you can come right into Water Street."

The project is expected to significantly increase the amount of people coming into downtown every day.

"First thing is the traffic count and the amount of cars that are going to come both ways now and see different views of the street," said Heather Pouliot, President of the Augusta Downtown Alliance Board. "When you go down a one way street, your eyes tend to turn to the right, and so now we'll be able to turn to the right on the right side of the street and the right on the left side of the street as well."

Augusta Mayor David Rollins says while it wasn't a unanimous decision to change something that's been a certain way for 75 years, he thinks people will come to embrace it.

"I'm confident that as this becomes part of the routine, it's going to be seen as a point in downtown development where things continued or maybe accelerated for the better," said Rollins.

We're told this road change is just a small part of the ongoing revitalization efforts to Augusta's riverside downtown area.

"The growth and the change that we continue in downtown, for the businesses, for the people enjoying downtown, is amazing," said Pouliot.

"We're going to take those bold steps to continue to develop this community -- and not just the state capital, which we're proud to be -- but a community that is, I call, the greatest little city in New England," said Rollins. "There's no city in New England that has 20,000 people less that has all the facilities that we have."