Two teenagers from Rockland have been charged with arson.

19 year old Hendrix Hallowell and a 17 year old boy are also charged with burglary.

Investigators say fire destroyed a garage on Camden Terrace late last month.

The house was not damaged.

Both Hallowell and the other teen are already in jail for unrelated crimes.

Authorities say the pair went into the garage, set the fire and then took off.