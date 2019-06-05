Two school employees in Franklin Co. enter pleas in separate drunk driving cases

The elementary school principal in Strong and a school food service director in Central Maine have pleaded not guilty in separate drunk driving cases.

The Sun Journal reports 61-year-old Brenda Dwiggins of Farmington and 52-year-old Dork York of Freeman Township waived formal arraignments last month.

A lawyer for both of the women entered pleas for them.

Dwiggins was arrested May 3rd after a Farmington police officer stopped her for a defective headlight.

The officer became suspicious she'd been drinking and performed a field sobriety test.

York heads up the food service program in RSU 73.

She was arrested May 1st during a stop on Route 4 in Strong.