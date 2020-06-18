Two Millinocket recovery support programs back open after pandemic puts them on hold

Two new recovery support programs in Millinocket are back open after the coronavirus pandemic put them on hold.

Breaking the Cycle is a recovery home for women and children.

It's devoted to helping those with substance use disorder.

Bangor Area Recovery Network held a news conference this afternoon to talk about that service as well as the Pir2Pir Recovery Center.

Both programs had just launched when they shut down to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They've now returned to helping people in-person and online.

"We offer a place where people can come and have meetings. We don't really care what your path is. If you want recovery, we are willing to help you,” Michelle Anderson, one of Pir2Pir’s Founders.

Heidi Wheaton, Exec. Director of Breaking The Cycle, said, "I wanted a home where I could meet with the girls, sit with the girls, developed their individualized programming and makes sure that all of their needs and wrap-around support is there."

Wabanaki Public Health is being developed in Millinocket. The organization offers services to meet the needs of indigenous people.

You can find more information http://wabanakipublichealth.org/

To find out more about Pir2Pir visit their website, https://pir2peer.org/

You can find more about Breaking The Cycle here on Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/btcmaine/