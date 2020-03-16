Two popular places for St. Patrick's day in Bangor have closed temporarily

Two popular places for St. Patrick's day in bangor have temporarily closed.

Paddy Murphys and Geaghan's Pub will not be open.

Staff at Paddy's closed after lunch Monday afternoon.

They say it's a hard decision but one based on "the peace of mind, health, and safety of our patrons and staff."

We spoke with Geaghan's owner Peter Geaghan about closing, who said, "Our most important thing is the people, our employees, our customers, our community in general. We don't want to be part of the problem in spreading a virus. That's our biggest concern."

Geaghan says they will be watching the situation on a daily basis.

Both restaurants say they'll be working to help their staff get through this, too.

