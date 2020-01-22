Two plead guilty to drug charges after police say they were found with $50K worth of heroin

A Hancock County man has pleaded guilty to federal drug possession charges.

33-year-old William Smeal was located by police in Ellsworth last February along with 22-year-old Savanna Adams.

Drug agents say they found more than $50,000 worth of heroin inside their vehicle.

Authorities believe they intended to sell the drugs in Hancock and Washington Counties.

Adams pleaded guilty last month to selling drugs and was sentenced to a little over a month in jail.

Smeal also faces charges in Hancock County.