Two people taken to the hospital following house fire in Lincoln

Officials believe it's possible an electric window fan may be to blame for a house fire in Lincoln.

It happened on the Lee Road just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

One family member was taken to the hospital with what officials believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

A firefighter had to be hospitalized as well after suffering heat exhaustion.

Lincoln fire officials say the heat and humidity made the job especially difficult.

Multiple departments provided extra man power in an effort to keep first responders safe.

Thanks to a quick response, firefighters were able to keep the damage mostly to the second floor. The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damages.

They were on scene for about four hours.

The Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate.