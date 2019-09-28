Hermon crash Friday night sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday night in Hermon.

Authorities say they responded to the intersection of Route 2 and the Annis Road for a two-car crash just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials say one car was going towards Carmel when a car trying to cross the intersection was T-boned.

Police say the driver of the car going towards Carmel, 26-year-old Rebbeca Hallett, was charged with operating under the influence and was not injured.

We're told the driver of the other car, 69-year-old Arthur Sites and one of his passengers, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.