Two people suffer minor injuries after crash in New Vineyard

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in New Vineyard Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin County deputies were called to the intersection of the New Vineyard Road and Anson Valley Road around 2 p.m.

They say 84-year-old John Tillisch of New Jersey failed to yield to a tractor trailer driven by 59-year-old Scott Bond of Winslow, striking the big rig on the driver's side.

Authorities say the Tillisch vehicle then hit a car driven by 24-year-old Hannah Senecal of New Portland.

Senecal and a passenger in Tillisch's car, his wife, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bond was not hurt.

Police say Tillisch was issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign.