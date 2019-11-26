Two people taken to hospital following five-car crash in Aroostook County

Two people were taken to a hospital after a five-car crash in Aroostook County.

It happened Monday morning on Route 1 in Westfield.

State Police say a Nissan driven by Dylan Noland of Linneus hit the front of a Maine DOT plow truck.

We're told the collision caused the Nissan to spin around where it then struck a Honda being driven by Janet Grivois of Grand Isle.

Officials say the initial crash ripped the plow off the truck causing it to hit a Toyota that was being driven by Michael Smith of Etna.

The Toyota then lost control hitting a guardrail which caused it to be hit by a Pepsi tractor-trailer.

Police say Noland and Grivois suffered minor injuries.