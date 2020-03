Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Mapleton.

Police say they were called to Mapleton Road around 5 p.m. Friday.

We're told 24-year-old Victoria Butterfield of castle hill was driving when slush on the road caused her to lose control of her car.

Officials say 37-year-old Jessica Libby of Mapleton tried to avoid Butterfield but ended up hitting the vehicle.

Both Butterfield and Libby we're told sustained non-life threatening injuries.