Two people suffer non-life threatening injuries following crash in Corinth

Authorities say they are still investigating a crash that happened in Corinth Friday night.

The two-car crash happened on the West Corinth Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police believe 67-year-old Rex Farris of Corinth was pulling out of his driveway when the accident took place.

Officials say the driver of the other car was a minor who had to be flown to a local hospital.

Police are not releasing their name at this time, but tell us they are a licensed driver.

We're told both Farris and the minor suffered non-life threatening injuries.

